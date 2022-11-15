'Bluey' leaves the TV screen and tumbles out live on stage

MARK KENNEDY
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Australia's hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America.

The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month.

“It’s the one time you really get to share the show with an audience. It doesn’t just disappear onto the screen,” says the show’s creator Joe Brumm who provided a new script for the theatrical event. “I hope America enjoys it.”

The Brisbane-produced “Bluey,” which centers on an eponymous 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her sister, Bingo, and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, has in just a few years grown into a worldwide phenomenon.

The show has been praised for its ability to speak honestly about parenting and childhood, with realistic dialogue and creative games. It won an International Emmy Kids Award for best preschool program.

It was up to Brumm to turn his seven-minute animated TV show into a 56-minute stage performance and hand it over to a director, actors and the creative team, something that was a tad jarring.

“It was the first big ‘Bluey’ story I’d written that I didn’t have control over the end result,” he says. “That was a big adjustment to just to bring it out of animation time and into real time.”

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,” with new music by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush, is a story about sisters, inspired by Brumm watching his oldest daughter getting fed up with her younger sister copying her all the time and wanting to remain unique.

“As with any ‘Bluey’ episode, what we have happening with the kids is reflected back to the adults. So we find out that mom and her sister are going through their thing as well,” he says.

The creative team decided on child-sized puppets to bring the characters to life, with each manipulated by one of two puppeteers who are fully visible.

“You have to show them,” says director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “You can’t show them a kind of more abstracted version or adults actors playing dogs. So that’s why we really leaned into the form of puppetry,”

It took Brumm a minute to wrap his head around it, initially worried the audience would just look at the humans. He was convinced the right decision was made when he saw it live.

“Sure enough, within literally 30 seconds of that first performance, I completely tuned the human actors out,” he says, laughing. “So, yeah, it was a journey for me to just hand over that level of control over to the play people. But I think they did brilliantly.”

The tour visits New York City on Friday and goes to Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, upstate New York, Missouri, Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona, California, Washington, Utah, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C.

“We’ve actually added a little more of a tone of participation,” says Myers. “It keeps moving and it’s really dynamic, but it’s also got heart and it’s got got meaning as well, like ‘Bluey’ itself.”

The show made its debut in Australia and was performed 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Myers thinks the theatrical show has captured what the animated show does, which is celebrate the little moments in a young family, like learning to use a water fountain or making friends.

“I think the magic for me is that it’s a very contemporary family that’s depicted,” she says. “Sometimes stuff for children feels a little bit nostalgic or something like that. I feel like it really captures the world that a lot of people live in.”

Brumm says his inspiration is always watching his children navigate the world, listening as their imagination soars. He marvels that they hardly ever need props and that what emerges is usually a "shared bizarreness."

“When they’re playing these games, they’re usually trying to recreate the adult world, but they don’t know enough about it to get 100% right. And so what ends up for the parents is a really funny environment.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Recommended Stories

  • John "Tommy" Thompkins draws 26 years in prison

    The case against Tommy Thompkins was part of a broader investigation into his supplier, Rodriquez S. Hampton, 35, also of Zanesville.

  • Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were 'picking on him,' seemed 'paranoid'

    The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”

  • Here's Why "Trend" Investors Would Love Betting on Northrim (NRIM)

    Northrim (NRIM) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • Suspect in October shooting at Gadsden convenience store charged

    A tipster will receive cash for the anonymous call to Central Alabama Crimestoppers that led to the arrest of an assault suspect.

  • St. Helena man charged with attempted murder, held on $100k bond after shooting

    Police say the victim was shot in the leg as he attempted to run away.

  • Body of shooting victim, 16, found in rural Marion County cemetery. No arrests yet

    Sheriff's detectives said the boy was found deceased at a cemetery. They said the boy had been shot and his body discovered at the location.

  • Suspects in RBC burglary in which authorities say guns were taken are captured

    The second of two suspects in the burglary of a jewelry store was captured about 2:30 a.m. The other suspect was captured Monday.

  • New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election

    County commissioners in southern New Mexico are weighing whether to certify local results of the midterm election in a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Otero County's three county commissioners were scheduled to review results of the Nov. 8 election for any discrepancies at a Tuesday morning meeting in Alamogordo. The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote — even though the county's top election official said there were no problems.

  • Those minor violations could be hurting you. How expungements can make a difference

    Here are five facts that may help explain why expungement clinics are happening and who might be impacted most in Delaware.

  • Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history

    After nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections, Israel on Tuesday swore in the most right-wing parliament in its history. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. The surging popularity of a right-wing alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu's political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges.

  • The Kremlin Cracks Down on Moscow’s Artists: ‘The Life We Had Before the War Is Over’

    A prominent Russian director on why he was forced to flee the country after criticizing Putin and the war in Ukraine

  • Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Stand-Up Tour Following ‘Daily Show’ Departure

    “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows," Noah shared when announcing his departure from the Comedy Central show

  • How The Lion King ruined musicals

    When The Lion King opened on Broadway 25 years ago, it immediately proved to be a critical and commercial success. This adaptation of the 1994 Disney film was boosted by the visionary brilliance of director Julie Taymor who, after some tricky discussions with studio executives, was allowed to play fast and loose with the original. One of Taymor’s many innovations was inspired by Japanese Bunraku-style puppetry which allowed the audience to see the actors, with animal masks on their heads evoking

  • Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week eight results: Shock as series favourite is forced to withdraw

    After eight weeks of entertaining the nation (six of which were spent at the bottom of the leaderboard), Tony Adams exited the ballroom – and added one more twist to this dramatic series. The combined judges’ scores and public vote put him into the dance-off with Tyler West, but before either could reprise their numbers, Adams decided to withdraw from Strictly on health grounds.

  • Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ is facing lawsuit for allegedly firing sign language interpreter for being White

    Sign language interpreter Keith Wann and attorney John Pepper joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how Wann was allegedly booted from a job at Broadway's "Lion King" based on his skin color.

  • Museum of Broadway to open in New York City

    STORY: Location: New YorkStep inside the ‘Museum of Broadway’ which shows the history and making of Broadway shows From ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to ‘The Lion King’ or ‘Wicked’[Diane Nicoletti, Co-founder / Museum of Broadway]“So, it took us five years to create the museum and it took several of those years coming up with the concept."[Julie Boardman, Co-founder / Museum of Broadway]“It's sort of one of those hidden obvious is like, why does it (Museum of Broadway) not exist? Broadway's been around, you know, since the 1700s. And so we just are really wanting to bring that to life, to show people to, you know, a lot of the timeline as you're walking through this immersive timeline of Broadway, you're getting this sense of, you know, basically the art that we have today wouldn't be possible had all of these other people not paved the way and broken ground and pioneered and really changed the landscape of Broadway. It's a very uniquely American art form that's developed here. And so, you know, it should be here, and it should be in Times Square. And, you know, we kind of pinch ourselves that we're the ones doing it, but no one ever did. So here we are.”The Museum is situated in the middle of Times Square and consists of three parts[Diane Nicoletti, Co-founder / Museum of Broadway]“Three parts, we have the map room that tells the history of how the theater district came to be. And so, it used to actually be in the financial district, and it migrated north to present day Times Square. We have the timeline of Broadway, where we have exhibits of game changing and groundbreaking shows, as well as the actual timeline of Broadway. And then we have the making of a Broadway show, which is all of the behind-the-scenes roles that actually make a show come to life.”The Museum of Broadway opens on November 15, 2022

  • Inside the New ‘Museum of Broadway,’ a Musical Theater Fan’s Paradise

    Monique CarboniThe letter is dated September 26, 1957, and begins, “Dear Lenny, You know—only too well—how hard it is for me to show gratitude and affection, much less to commit them to writing.”The letter, from Stephen Sondheim to Leonard Bernstein, was written on the day of the legendary musical West Side Story’s Broadway premiere, and can be seen in an un-showy glass case in the “West Side Story” room of the Museum of Broadway, which opens tomorrow, Nov. 15, at 145 West 45th Street, just a ho

  • Len Goodman announces retirement from Dancing with the Stars after 17 years as judge

    Len Goodman said he'd like to spend more time with his grandchildren and family in the UK as he announces retirement from Dancing with the Stars after 17 years as judge.Source: Dancing With The Stars

  • New Musical ‘Shucked’ Headed To Broadway This Spring With Songs By Nashville Hitmakers Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

    Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen announced today that Shucked, a new original musical comedy with a book by Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and music by Nashville’s hit songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally will open on Broadway this spring. Shucked will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 […]

  • Sequoia Symphony teams up with former boy band members for Christmas song

    The Sequoia Symphony teams up with members of 98 Degrees, O-Town, and All-4-One for a Christmas song.