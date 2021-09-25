Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUSTIN SPIKE and VANESSA GERA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, their citizens thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.

Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the trade bloc.

“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding that Poland “will fight the Brussels occupier” as it fought past Nazi and Soviet occupiers.

It’s unclear to what extent this kind of talk represents a real desire to leave the 27-member bloc or a negotiating tactic to counter arm-twisting from Brussels. The two countries are the largest net beneficiaries of EU money, and the vast majority of their citizens want to stay in the bloc.

Yet the rhetoric has increased in recent months, after the EU resorted to financially penalizing members that fail its rule of law and democratic governance standards.

In December, EU lawmakers approved a regulation tying access to some EU funds to a country’s respect for the rule of law. This is seen as targeting Hungary and Poland — close political allies often accused of eroding judicial independence and media freedom, and curtailing minority and migrant rights.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the so-called rule of law mechanism “a political and ideological weapon” designed to blackmail countries like Hungary that reject immigration. His Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, called it “a bad solution that threatens a breakup of Europe in the future.”

The EU’s executive commission has also delayed payment of tens of billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funds over concerns the two countries’ spending plans do not adequately safeguard against corruption or guarantee judicial independence.

In an interview Thursday with the AP, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was defiant, insisting that the withholding of EU funds would not compel his country to change course.

“We will not compromise on these issues because we are a ... sovereign nation. And no one, not even the European Commission, should blackmail us regarding these policies,” Szijjarto said.

This month, the EU Commission moved to force Poland to comply with the rulings of Europe’s top court by recommending daily fines in a long-running dispute over the country’s judicial system.

This prompted Ryszard Terlecki, deputy head of Poland's governing party, to say Poland “should think about ... how much we can cooperate,” with the EU and consider "drastic solutions.”

Terlecki later walked back his comments.

Hungary's Orban has repeatedly insisted that “there is life outside the European Union." Last month an opinion article in daily Magyar Nemzet — a flagship newspaper allied with Orban's Fidesz party — said “it’s time to talk about Huxit” — a Hungarian version of Brexit, the U.K.’s departure from the EU last year.

With the finance minister also suggesting Hungary might be better off outside the EU, Orban’s opponents worry he is actually considering that.

Katalin Cseh, a liberal Hungarian EU lawmaker, told The Associated Press it was “outrageous” that senior Fidesz politicians and pundits were “openly calling to consider" Hungary’s EU exit.

“They stand ready to destroy the single greatest achievement of our country’s recent history,” Cseh said.

But Daniel Hegedus, a fellow for Central Europe at the German Marshall Fund, says the Hungarian rhetoric could be “politically calculated leveraging” against the potential loss of EU funding.

“(They are saying), ‘If you don’t give us the money, then we can be even more uncomfortable for you,’” he said.

Recent surveys show that well over 80% of both Poles and Hungarians want to stay in the EU.

This seems to have had an effect on both governments.

In a radio interview last week, Orban said Hungary “will be among the last ones in the EU, should it ever cease to exist.”

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's most powerful politician, said last week that the country’s future is in the EU and that there will be “no Polexit.”

Political analyst Jacek Kucharczyk, president of the Institute of Public Affairs, a Warsaw-based think tank, told the AP that while Poland’s ruling party invigorates its nationalist base with its feuds with Brussels, popular support for EU membership constrains its options.

“The result is a kind of balancing act,” Kucharczyk said. "Tough words about the EU and immediate and vehement denials that they want Poland to leave the Union.”

But Polish opposition leader — and former top EU official — Donald Tusk warned that allowing anti-EU rhetoric to grow out of control could unintentionally touch off an unstoppable process.

“Catastrophes like, for example, Brexit, or the possible exit of Poland from the EU, very often happen not because someone planned it, but because someone did not know how to plan a wise alternative,” Tusk said.

With Orban's party facing tight elections next year and Poland's governing coalition showing strains, battles with the EU can also serve purely domestic political purposes.

Hungary’s anti-EU rhetoric is likely a “test balloon” to gauge public support on how far the government can take its conflicts with the bloc, Hegedus said, and to garner support for the ruling party ahead of elections.

“I think they are framing this whole issue very consciously so that people will associate the European Union with rather controversial issues which are dividing Hungarian society,” he said.

Some European leaders have already run out of patience with both countries.

In July, the Commission started legal action against Poland and Hungary for what it sees as disrespect for LGBT rights.

In June, after Hungary adopted a law that critics said targeted LGBT people, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Hungary “has no business” in the EU, and suggested Orban activates the mechanism that precipitated Brexit.

Huxit would be "clearly against the will of Hungarian citizens, who remain staunchly pro-EU," Cseh, the European Parliament member, said. “And we will fight for our country’s hard-earned place in the European community with everything we’ve got."

___

Gera reported from Warsaw, Poland.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China urges cartoon producers to resist 'unhealthy' content

    China's broadcasting regulator said it will encourage online producers to create "healthy" cartoons and clamp down violent, vulgar or pornographic content, as Beijing steps up efforts to bring its thriving entertainment industry to heel. The National Radio and Television Administration said in an notice posted late on Friday that children and young people were the main audience for cartoons, and qualified agencies need to broadcast content that "upholds truth, goodness and beauty". China's ruling Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to clean up its entertainment industry (https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-radio-tv-body-strengthen-regulation-cultural-programmes-salaries-2021-09-02) in recent months, taking action against "online idols" and promising tougher penalties for celebrities who engage in illegal or unethical behaviour.

  • France warns Russia against paramilitary involvement in Mali

    France's foreign minister has warned his Russian counterpart against involving paramilitaries from the controversial Wagner group in Mali's conflict.

  • Firefighters retreat as La Palma volcanic explosions intensify

    LA PALMA (Reuters) -Intensifying volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma forced firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three more towns on Friday, while airlines cancelled flights due to a cloud of gas and ash, the biggest since the volcano erupted. Firefighters pulled out of clean-up work in the town of Todoque on Friday afternoon as a new vent opened up in the flank of the volcano and videos shared on social media showed a massive shockwave emanating from the eruption site. A Reuters witness saw a huge grey cloud billowing from the top of the volcano on Friday afternoon, the largest since the eruption began on Sunday.

  • Huawei executive held in Canada to walk free after DOJ agrees to defer prosecution

    A top Huawei executive will soon walk free in Canada and be able to return to China after the Biden Justice Department agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Chinese military-linked company and acquiesced to ending the United States’s extradition request.

  • Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li's FWD makes U.S. IPO filing public

    The insurer, which will list through an initial public offering (IPO), posted revenue of $9.49 billion last year. FWD also said its net loss applicable to shareholders narrowed to $243 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with a $278 million loss a year earlier. FWD has not yet set the terms for its IPO, but Reuters had reported it could raise $2 billion to $3 billion, valuing the company at $13 billion to $15 billion.

  • Vikings Friday injury report: Three out, one questionable

    Here is the Vikings' injury report for Friday:

  • Shares in Russia's Novatek recover from fall after executive's U.S. arrest

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's Novatek recovered from an early tumble on Friday after the arrest in the United States of its deputy head, Mark Gyetvay, viewed by analysts as a key figure in investor relations as the gas producer expands. The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that Gyetvay had been arrested on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts. Gyetvay, who holds passports from both the United States and Russia, faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

  • I'm a Houston native who visited New York City - here are 9 things that surprised me

    Staying with a friend in New York City allowed this Insider reporter to see what life is like beyond the tourist experience.

  • Courteney Cox Marks the 27th Anniversary of Friends Premiere: 'When It All Started'

    Friends premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, on NBC

  • How to tap into 'runner's high' for energy and euphoria during any cardio workout

    A "runner's high" occurs when your body responds to exercise with a blast of feel good chemicals to relieve pain, improve performance, and boost mood.

  • US Army mints deal with Dynetics to build system to counter drones and cruise missiles

    Dynetics will deliver initial prototypes after its system was selected over Rafael's Iron Dome for the U.S. Army's Indirect Fires Protection Capability.

  • California GOP looks to 2022 contests for House, Legislature

    California Republicans are undeterred after a failed effort to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election and are taking aim at seats in Congress and the Legislature in the 2022 elections, Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said Friday. Speaking at a sparsely attended lunch at the start of a three-day convention, the party's top official acknowledged the recall results were disappointing but argued the GOP ranks remained motivated going into midterm elections when the party that controls the presidency typically loses seats in Congress. Also Republicans hope to install House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as speaker, if the party can capture just a handful of seats.

  • Woman shot by CMPD officer ‘wasn’t acting very normal,’ business owner says

    The suspect, identified by police, remains in stable condition at a hospital and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

  • Prisoner had two weeks of home confinement left before his release. Then he escaped.

    The inmate’s expected release date was Oct. 9, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

  • Emma Raducanu given lunchtime BBC live show to celebrate US Open victory

    Emma Raducanu will meet her new army of fans live on the BBC as part of her official homecoming party celebrating her US Open fairytale.

  • Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for role in indigenous residential schools

    The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops on Friday officially apologized for their role in the country's notorious residential school system for the first time, after refusing to do so for years despite public pressure. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is the national assembly of bishops in Canada, formally recognized by the Catholic Church and part of a global network of conferences. Starting in 1831 and as recently as 1996, Canada's residential school system forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, subjecting them to malnourishment and physical and sexual abuse in what the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

  • 2 dozen Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, fly near Taiwan in apparent show of force

    Chinese military aircraft fly near Taiwan almost daily, but larger displays of military might like this are less common.

  • British and Malaysian men jailed in Somalia for terror offences

    A military court convicts Darren Anthony Byrnes and a Malaysian man of belonging to al-Shabab.

  • Soldier Celebrates Getting His Afghan Translator Asylum: 'I Just Started Crying'

    Army veteran Spencer Sullivan told the Associated Press he has spent the past several years advocating on behalf of Abdulhaq Sodais

  • Container Ships Now Piling Up At Anchorages Off China's Ports

    There are over 60 container ships full of import cargo stuck offshore of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but there are more than double that — 154 as of Friday — waiting to load export cargo off Shanghai and Ningbo in China, according to eeSea, a company that analyzes carrier schedules. The number of container ships anchored off Shanghai and Ningbo has surged over recent weeks. There are now 242 container ships waiting for berths at countrywide. Whether it's due to heavy export volumes, Typhoon Chan