Bluff Road closure spurs lawsuit

Feb. 16—MAPLETON — Grand Traverse County Road Commission wants a judge to toss a lawsuit claiming its failure to maintain a road in Peninsula Township damaged the value of a nearby property.

The Josephine Roek Trust argued that by not fixing erosion on Bluff Road and later decertifying the closed stretch, the road commission caused more than $4 million in lost value to the trust's property, according to the complaint. Property maps show the road runs through the trust's 5-acre, vacant property and along East Grand Traverse Bay.

The road commission closed a stretch of Bluff Road between Mallard Drive and Boursaw Road in January 2020, after high Lake Michigan water levels caused erosion that ate into the road bed. Then in March 2023, the road commission voted to decertify the closed stretch, removing it from a map of roads that receive state maintenance money but not giving up the right-of-way itself.

Decertification showed the road commission isn't doing any maintenance, the lack of which will lead to more erosion, according to the complaint.

"The inaction of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission has dramatically worsened the condition of Bluff Road and decertification without a realistic actionable solution poses a real financial harm to the residents of the roadway," the complaint reads. "Further, the road closure provides risky delays for emergency vehicles, be it for fires or medical emergencies."

Arguments in the suit echo what other Bluff Road residents and those in a nearby subdivision said over the years — the road commission should've fixed the problem sooner when it was more manageable, and not having a through road on one of the peninsula's few north-south routes harms them for several reasons.

Road commission managers previously said the erosion was already too great and affected property outside the right-of-way. Plus, a fix estimated in the low millions wouldn't be justified for a local road with relatively little traffic.

The trust asked 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn to order the road commission to recertify and repair the road so it's fit for public travel, and to compensate the property owner for the land value loss. A message for attorney Craig Elhart, who is representing the trust, was left Thursday.

Attorneys for the road commission argued there's no legal basis for the court to order any of that.

State law gives road commissions discretion over county roads, including whether to establish or vacate its use, according to the road commission's request for summary disposition. Road commissions also have discretion in divvying up maintenance money. State appeals judges ruled in a similar lawsuit that courts can't force a road commission to decide how to spend that money.

Road commissions are only required to maintain and repair a road if it's certified under state law and open to vehicular travel, according to the road commission's motion.

"Thus, the Road Commission has no legal duty to repair Bluff Road unless or until the Road Commission decides, in its sole discretion, to include it in the Act 51 certification," the motion reads. "Without a clear legal duty to perform Plaintiff's demanded action, this Court cannot direct the Road Commission to accommodate Plaintiff's preferences."

The trust's request for damages similarly falls flat, according to attorneys for the road commission, because of governmental immunity and that Mallard Drive provides access to the land in question.

While Bluff Road is closed to vehicles, the right-of-way remains in place and open to other public use, albeit at the public's own risk and against road commission recommendations. Nor was the plaintiff the only property owner to be impacted by the closure.

Law firm Henn Lesperance is representing the road commission, and attorney Bill Henn said Thursday he wouldn't comment on pending litigation.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit will be considered March 18, court records show.