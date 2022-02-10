🌱 Bluff Top Phase II A Go + No Talbert Channel Trails To The Sea

Hey, Huntington Beach, and happy National Umbrella Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started off right.

The Bluff Top project is coming along nicely. Also, the Trails to the Sea project is a no-go. Finally, there are changes to the mask mandate.



First, today's weather:

Sunny and very warm. High: 86 Low: 52.

Here are the top stories in Huntington Beach today:

We learned Tuesday that the Bluff Top improvements are going well. The venue, which is located at PCH between 11th Street and Seapoint Street, is finishing up Phase I and ready to transition to Phase II in the middle of this month. This aspect of the project “will include a new sidewalk running adjacent to Pacific Coast Highway, path maintenance, and landscape improvements throughout the space.” The upper path will be closed, but the lower trail will remain open. The project should be done before summer. (Surf City Break) The Mayor announced that “in response to the outpouring of community feedback we received opposing the Trails to the Sea Project, the City has elected not to pursue it.” You may remember that this is the project that would have developed bike and walking paths along the Talbert Channel. Critics said that it would open up the backs of residential homes to possible burglaries. (Surf City Break) While Los Angeles County is hanging on to its mask mandate, Orange County will ease restrictions as of Wednesday. The rule states that “masks are required for all individuals in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, from December 15, 2021, through February 15, 2022.” That said, “face coverings will remain a state requirement for students and staff while they’re indoors on school campuses.” (OC COVID-19, OCDE) Duck Donuts at 18591 Main Street is getting in on the Super Bowl action. Their “team-inspired assortment features donuts such as vanilla icing with blue and yellow sprinkles, powdered sugar, chocolate icing with OREO® cookie pieces.” If L.A. wins this Sunday, you can stop by on Monday for a “free cinnamon sugar donut.” (HB News) Four puppies got themselves in a pickle on Wednesday. Having gotten stuck behind a garden shed, it took the assistance of the HBFD to free the little pups. They were all fine and “able to get back to playtime.” (@CityofHBPIO)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Hey Huntington Beach, are you looking to buy a house, refinance or just explore your options? Check out the new Patch Mortgage Center for all your home financing needs!

Today in Huntington Beach:

Morning Men’s Prayer at First Christian Church (6 AM)

Reconnect with your True Self (online) (11 AM)

Happy Hour at Off The Wall Social (4 PM to 7 PM)

Surf And Turf Thursday at Pelican Isle Restaurant and Bar (4 PM to 8 PM)

Secret Beer Garden Standup Comedy Jam at Old World (7 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Townhouse neighbor is looking for a good house cleaner for the Fountain Valley area. Every other week. Had one that cleaned everything really good, but she dinged the furniture and broke a few things. (Nextdoor)

A Moffett Summerfield neighbor needs to replace the convertible top on a 1999 Mazda Miata. Any suggestions? (Nextdoor)

Loving the Huntington Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at huntingtonbeach-ca@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all good for today. I'll see you around!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Beach Patch