Bluffton man, 18, charged after forcing minor into car at gunpoint, police say

A Bluffton man was released Friday on bond after police accused him of kidnapping a minor at gunpoint on May 17.

Raymond Stolz-Montgomery, 18, of Bluffton was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and battery, one count of kidnapping, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and stalking, jail records show. Stolz-Montgomery was released Friday on $10,000 bond.

Police accused Stolz-Montgomery of going to the minor’s home in Bluffton around 2 a.m., pointing a gun at the minor and forcing her into his car, according to an arrest warrant. Before the incident, Stolz-Montgomery had allegedly threatened and harassed the minor both “verbally and electronically,” police said.

Stolz-Montgomery is an acquaintance with the minor, according to Lt. Christian Gonzales, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department. The minor was able to get a hold of a friend who picked her up and she filed a police report the next day, he said. She had minor injuries and declined medical evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing, Gonzales said.