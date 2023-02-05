Bluffton man accused of assaulting minor after child reported it, police say

A Bluffton man accused of sexually assaulting a minor under 11 years old faces a felony charge after the child reported the incident to a teacher earlier this month, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Flavio Montano-Osinaga, 20, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, court records show.

The minor reported the abuse to a teacher on Thursday and said it had happened about a month before, according to Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson with the Bluffton Police Department. Montano-Osinaga was identified by the minor as the alleged abuser and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday night.

No other charges are expected at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Attorney information for Montano-Osinaga was not immediately available. As of Sunday, he remained in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.