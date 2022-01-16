Bluffton man accused of assaulting woman, holding her against her will, police say

A Bluffton man is charged with kidnapping after police say he assaulted a woman and held her against her will at the residence they share in Bluffton.

Landon Terhune, 34, of Bluffton, was charged Sunday with first-degree kidnapping and domestic violence, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log. Just after midnight Sunday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Plantation Point home on Fording Island Road, Maj. Bob Bromage with the sheriff’s office said.

The victim called 911 from a nearby gas station after she was able to leave the home, Bromage said. She told police she had been assaulted and held in the home since 10 p.m. that night. The woman was not transported to the hospital for injuries, Bromage said.

If convicted of the felony, Terhune could face up to 30 years in prison, per the S.C. Code of Laws.

No attorney had been listed for Terhune as of Sunday, court records show. As of Sunday afternoon, Terhune was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help can be found at Hopeful Horizons by calling their 24-hour support line at (843)770-1070.

