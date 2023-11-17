Bluffton man accused of trafficking fentanyl faces 22 charges after drug bust

Alexander Perez, 35, of Bluffton was arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with 22 separate charges including trafficking 28 or more grams of fentanyl, possession of other control substances and manufacturing with intent to distribute. Together, the 22 charges puts Perez’s bond at $219,000.

Perez was arrested in a business parking lot near his home in Sawmill Forest.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint about Perez and launched a months-long investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal substances, said Maj. Angela Viens, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department.

On the same day as his arrest, Perez’s home was searched. Several controlled substances and counterfeit pills were seized. Five of the 22 charges Perez faces came from the seized items in his home.

An illegally possessed weapon was also seized from Perez’s car, but at this time there are no charges for the weapon, Viens said.

Perez has a history of traffic offenses and one manufacturing marijuana charge from 2010, which wasn’t prosecuted. Additionally, he had one drug possession charge from 2020, which wasn’t also wasn’t prosecuted.

Local, state and federal Law enforcement’s has made a priority on getting fentanyl off the streets. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has found the drug in 113 different analyses this year and its often mixed with other illegal substances including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and in counterfeit pill form, Viens said.