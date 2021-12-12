Bluffton man charged after allegedly uploading child sex abuse material online, sheriff says

A yearlong investigation into possible internet uploads of child sex abuse material resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old Friday in Bluffton, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Franco, of Bluffton, was charged Friday with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after the Sheriff’s Office received tips from the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the sheriff’s office said. Police obtained a search warrant, granted by a Beaufort County magistrate judge, and seized multiple computers and other electronic devices allegedly used to upload the sex abuse material online.

“In-depth forensic examinations” on the electronics taken from Franco’s home will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, the sheriff’s office said. Any findings from the forensic examinations may result in further charges.

If convicted of the felony, Franco could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.

Franco was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday afternoon, according to the jail log. Bond information for Franco was not readily available on the Beaufort County public index as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may call Sgt. Seth Reynells at (843)255-3709 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)554-1111.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673. Or visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network site.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.