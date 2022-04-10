Bluffton man charged after drawing a knife in road-rage incident, police say

A 33-year-old man faces felony charges after police accused him of drawing a knife on another driver during a road-rage incident in Bluffton.

Baxter Friedl of Bluffton was charged with first-degree assault and battery Thursday, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log. At around 6 p.m. Thursday, Friedl was driving his motorcycle on Gibbet Road when another driver opened their door at a stop sign, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The driver told authorities they did not see Friedl “unlawfully passing” on their left, Bromage said, and the door allegedly hit Friedl’s right leg. Police say Friedl took a knife to the driver’s side window of the car.

No injuries were reported, Bromage said. Witnesses recorded the incident and police were able to find Friedl shortly after by the license plate number on his motorcycle.

If convicted, Friedl could face up to 10 years in prison for the felony, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.

Friedl was still in custody Sunday at the detention center in Beaufort.

