Bluffton man charged with felony domestic violence after fight early Sunday, police say

A Bluffton man was accused of aggravated domestic violence charges after police allegedly found him with a knife during an incident early Sunday at his home, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Miguel Guillen, 50, was charged Sunday with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Police went to a home on Shults Road in Bluffton around 3 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call, said Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a Bluffton Police Department spokesperson. Though no one was seriously injured in the incident, at one point Guillen allegedly had a knife, which escalated his charges, Perez said. There was one other person at the home at the time.

Minor injuries were reported and no further charges are expected, Perez said.

Guillen remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.