Bluffton man charged with ‘inappropriately touching’ minor during burglary of home

A Bluffton man is in custody following an October burglary during which he allegedly “inappropriately touched” a minor inside the home, according to an alert sent Friday morning from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Antonio Soto, 21, was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and simple larceny, jail records show.

The burglary occurred the morning of Oct. 26 in Plantation Point, a gated community off of U.S. 278 in Bluffton. Police responded to the residence after an occupant reported being awakened by a “strange person” inside the home, according to the alert. Deputies and K-9 units searched the home but did not locate an intruder.

Through the interview process, police discovered that many of the family’s personal belongings were taken and one minor under 16 was “inappropriately touched” by the burglar, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police identified Soto as a suspect following a forensic analysis of evidence from the crime scene, according to the alert. He was arrested at his home Thursday evening.

Criminal sexual conduct in the third degree is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, defined in South Carolina’s Code of Laws as using force or coercion to commit unwanted sexual acts on another person. Burglary in the first degree is a felony punishable by life imprisonment.

Soto was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of 10:30 Friday morning, jail records show.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.