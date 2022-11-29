Bluffton man charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, cops say

A Bluffton man was charged Tuesday with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after viewing child sex abuse material on the internet, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Crosthwaite, 22, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, jail records show.

Crosthwaite turned himself in Tuesday morning after police had obtained warrants for his arrest that alleged he had been both uploading and downloading child sex abuse material to the internet, said Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

No additional details were immediately available.

If convicted, Crosthwaite could face anywhere from two to 10 years in prison, per the South Carolina Code of Laws.

Crosthwaite remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.