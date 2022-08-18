Bluffton man charged with ‘violent burglary’ after break-in at Hilton Head restaurant in July

A Bluffton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary in July of a Hilton Head restaurant, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Lynch, 38, faces charges for violent burglary in the second degree, safe cracking, unlawfully carrying a pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling, jail records show.

The burglary occurred July 2 at the HogsHead Kitchen and Wine Bar, located alongside Fording Island Road on Hilton Head. Security footage from about 5 a.m. shows Lynch firing a handgun at the front of the business, and breaking the glass of the front door. After kicking the door in, Lynch allegedly stole a “minimal amount of cash” from the restaurant’s register, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Police were able to identify Lynch from the restaurant’s security footage. He was found and arrested Wednesday evening, a month and a half after the burglary.

Lynch is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

