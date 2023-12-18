Bluffton man dies in fatal collision with 18-wheeler Thursday

A Bluffton man died Thursday after a collision with an 18-wheeler in Hardeeville.

At around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Jesse Burnett, 43, of Bluffton, was driving his Audi Q5 south on Highway 17 / Speedway Blvd in Hardeeville, when he drove into the back of an 18-wheeler’s trailer, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken

Burnett, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the collision.

The Hardeeville Police Department and the Jasper County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

An autopsy for Burnett is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. This article will be updated with more information following the results of the autopsy.