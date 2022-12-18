Bluffton man faces charges in Saturday Possum Hill Road shooting in Burton, police say

A Bluffton man accused of a Possum Hill Road shooting on Saturday faces other charges for tryingto run from deputies, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommie Gill, 27, was charged Saturday with fleeing to evade arrest, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and four counts of attempted murder, jail records show.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 11:30 a.m. Saturday asking the public to steer clear of Bruce K. Smalls and Carolina avenues while they searched for two men they say ran away during a traffic stop. Police said they believed the men were involved in a 10 a.m. shooting on Possum Hill Road. One of the men, Gill, allegedly shot into a car with four people in it, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident involving Gill’s ex-girlfriend in which the two argued before Gill shot in the air, then at the car when she tried driving away, police said in the alert Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Gill took off with another man, the driver, in a car stopped by police near Trask Parkway before they ran away, Viens said. Gill was found, but the driver had not been identified as of Sunday morning.

The driver could face charges of fleeing to evade arrest or detention and or failure to stop for a blue light, at minimum, Viens said.

On Sunday morning, information on an attorney for Gill was not immediately available. He was still in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Sgt. Matthew Wilfong at 843-255-3308, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.