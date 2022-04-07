Bluffton man sentenced to 30 years in prison for livestreaming sexual assault of a child

A Bluffton man faces 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to livestreaming the sexual assault of a child over Skype to a user in England, according to prosecutors.

David James Allison, 32, of Bluffton, was sentenced to 30 years at the federal courthouse in Charleston on Wednesday, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Jeff Kidd.

Last summer, Allison pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree and four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree in state court.

Because Allison broadcast the assault to a Skype user in England, he faced federal charges in addition to the state charges for committing the sexual assault in Beaufort County, according to Kidd. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecuted the case locally.

The Skype user directed Allison to commit sexual assault over Skype messages, the Solicitor’s Office said. It was only after a relative discovered the messages on Allison’s tablet in January 2020 that the abuse was reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said.

“These were unspeakably depraved acts against a victim that epitomizes vulnerability,” said Assistant Solicitor Julie Kate Keeney, who prosecuted the state charges.

He pleaded guilty to a federal charge of virtually transmitting a depiction of child sexual abuse materials as well.

Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen and a federal judge both sentenced him to 30 years in prison, which he will serve at the same time. Allison will be heading to federal prison.

A reporter left a message for his federal public defender Ann Walsh on Thursday.

According to Kidd, the Skype user in England is now facing prosecution abroad.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, the Lowcountry’s Hopeful Horizons organization has a 24-hour support line at (843) 770-1070. Resources can be found online at www.hopefulhorizons.org.

Help can also be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.