Bluffton has a new police chief. Former officer selected to take over department

Bluffton has selected Joe Babkiewicz, a former Bluffton police officer, Marine and emergency manager during Hurricane Matthew, as the town’s new police chief.

Babkiewicz, who served as a police officer in Bluffton for 13 years before working in the private industry, was picked by town manager Stephen Steese out of a nationwide pool of 75 applicants. He was one of 17 applicants from South Carolina.

Babkiewicz will replace the previous chief, Stephenie Price, who resigned earlier this year, making him the town’s fifth police chief in three years. He will begin Dec. 29.

The Massachusetts native has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s in criminal justice and public administration. He joined the Bluffton Police department in 2008, eventually rising to the rank of captain before leaving the force for the private sector in 2021.

During his tenure with the Bluffton Police Department, he worked in various divisions including investigations, patrol, the K-9-unit, internal affairs, special response team, field training, community events and criminal investigations. He completed the FBI National Academy in 2013.