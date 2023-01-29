Bluffton Police to host a community forum in wake of the disturbing killing in Memphis

In the wake of the killing of a Black man by police in Memphis earlier this month, the Bluffton Police Department has decided to host a community forum Tuesday to discuss its own policing practices.

“The murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, is on the hearts and minds of Americans everywhere,” Bluffton Chief Joe Babkiewicz said in a press release Saturday. “When people hurt, people need to be heard. It’s a basic tenet of any relationship, especially the relationships which we depend on to keep each other safe.”

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rotary Community Center at 7 Recreation Court and is hosted by the department and the Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. The “open community discussion,” according to the press release, will give members of the community the chance to talk with police and other officials to hear how police brutality “affects our community.”

Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old father who was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what officers say was reckless driving. In his interactions with the officers, Nichols was beaten by police and died at the hospital from his injuries three days later. On Friday, the City of Memphis released officer body cam footage of the night Nichols was pulled over, according to reporting from NPR.

For their connection to Nichols’ death, five former Memphis officers were indicted on charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and second-degree murder.

“Unfortunately, the actions of a few in a different state can plant seeds of doubt in our own community,” Babkiewics said. “We invite our residents to air their emotions and ask questions about our policies in light of this incident.”