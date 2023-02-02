Bluffton police look into charges after student hits classmate with car, leaves scene

Police are looking into possible criminal charges after a student was struck by a classmate’s car in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning on the school parking lost, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

A student was walking in the parking lot of May River High School just before 9 a.m. when they were hit by a car being driven by another student, police said. The student suffered minor injuries while the classmate driving the car “left the scene,” according to a police report and Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department. Additional information was not immediately available as the incident is still under investigation.

Possible charges being considered for the driver include leaving the scene of an accident, Perez said.

Candace Bruder, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County School District, could not immediately be reached for comment.