Bluffton police officer hit by car, killed on I-75 during high-speed pursuit in Hancock County

A Bluffton, Ohio police office was hit by a car and killed while trying to deploy a tire deflation device during a high-speed pursuit on I-75 in Hancock County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>>Tennessee wildfires near Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge prompt evacuations

Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was identified as the officer killed Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brice Nihiser during a news conference. Francis was also a school bus driver, teacher, and youth sports coach, Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder added during the news conference.

Contributed Photo/WTOL-TV

Bluffton is located about 100 miles north of Dayton, between Lima and Findlay.

The incident started as a high-speed pursuit in Marion County when a car was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. A state trooper picked up the pursuit around 2:20 a.m. when they spotted the car getting onto I-75. Speeds in the pursuit reached up to 130 mph during this part of the chase.

Around 2:30 a.m., as the pursuit continued on I-75, Francis attempted to place a tire deflation device on I-75 near state Route 103 in Bluffton when the car hit and killed him, Nihiser said.

Three people inside the car fled the scene and later stole another vehicle around 3 a.m. on County Road 29, just miles south of where the deadly crash happened on the highway. One suspect was taken into custody near the location where the car was stolen.

A second pursuit ensued and later ended miles away in Elyria, near Cleveland, after a state trooper spotted the vehicle on I-71. A second suspect was taken into custody after this pursuit, Nihiser said.

State troopers and multiple agencies are still searching for a third suspect described as a male.

I-75 was shut down in both directions for hours but reopened around 10:30 a.m. The incident and suspect search in Bluffton prompted school closures, lockdowns, and shelter-in-place orders, according to CBS affiliate WTOL-TV.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement, “Fran and I are sad to learn of the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, who tragically died today after being hit by a fleeing driver. We are grateful to him for his selfless service to Ohio, and our hearts go out to his family and his colleagues at the Bluffton PD.”

Story continues

“A hero has died and a community is shaken. The bravery of the men and women that wear the badge is astounding. Officer Francis’ valor will live on and never be forgotten. My deepest condolences are with Officer Francis’ loved ones and the residents of Bluffton,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement.

DeWine also ordered the United States and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds through Hancock and Allen counties, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of Francis’ funeral.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.