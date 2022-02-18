Bluffton, SC man arrested, charged with uploading child sex abuse material online

A Bluffton man was arrested Friday following a months-long investigation into child sexual abuse imagery being uploaded to the internet.

Timothy Sheaffer, 32, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a warrant from a Beaufort County magistrate judge to arrest Sheaffer and search his Heritage at New Riverside home for the electronic devices he allegedly used to upload child sexual abuse images.

The investigators were following a tip from the S.C. Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Sheaffer was “arrested without incident” and is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert. He has not received a bond hearing yet.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673. Or visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network site.

