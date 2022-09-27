Bluffton teen accused in Sunday shooting that left 17-year-old hospitalized, cops say

A minor was taken into custody for his involvement in the Sunday night shooting that left a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident hospitalized with a gunshot wound, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

The Bluffton teenager, 16, who is not named because he is a minor, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday night. Police were called after people reported that there had been shots fired on Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks, a Bluffton residential community. Several witnesses who were nearby and heard the gunshots told police they saw two men running away from the area.

The injured teenager was sitting in a car outside of a home in the area for a drug transaction, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment, where he remained in stable condition.

The detained teenager was found to have shot the 17-year-old, Viens said. Police believe only one shot was fired. The weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered.

The teenager was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and will have a detention hearing in Family Court later this week.