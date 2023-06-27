Bluffton teen charged with attempted murder for shooting on Goethe Road, police say

Bluffton teen Juan Daniel Moctezuma turned himself in to police Monday in connection to a June 21 shooting on Goethe Road, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Moctezuma, 19, was charged Monday night with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Bluffton officers cleared the area of Goethe Road after shots rang out around 3:30 p.m. June 21. Two bullets struck a nearby home but did not injure any of its occupants, spokesperson Sgt. Bonifacio Perez told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Eight shell casings were found on the scene, Perez said, but investigators believe more shots were fired in total.

Moctezuma was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $150,000 surety bond as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

