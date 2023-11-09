Bluffton woman arrested for vandalizing, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue.

A Bluffton woman was arrested Thursday after knocking over and urinating on a Veterans Memorial statue, the Bluffton Police Department said.

Karalee Sousek, 50, of Bluffton was charged with malicious injury to property and indecent exposure after she knocked down part of the metal statue at Buckwalter Veteran’s Park at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

At this time, it’s unclear how she managed to knock over the metal statue or exactly how much force would have been required, according to the department’s spokesperson Sgt. Bonifacio Perez.

The police department became aware of the situation after receiving multiple calls about it. Sousek was walking back to her nearby apartment when she was apprehended by the police department.

Sousek was transported to Beaufort County Detention Center.

A motive for Sousek’s actions was not made available.

This story will be updated as more information is released