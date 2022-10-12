Bluffton woman charged with attempted murder. Why her arrest was postponed over a year

More than three years later, the second suspect in a 2019 Bluffton shootout has been arrested, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kye’Ahneayh Bozier, 25, of Bluffton, was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, jail records show.

The charges stem from a September 2019 dispute in Bluffton’s Alljoy neighborhood that turned into a shootout. Bozier and Daniel Lawrence, 27, of Ridgeland, were found to be suspects.

Both suspects’ arrest warrants were obtained in May 2019, but after deputies discovered that Bozier was pregnant and “very close to delivery,” they decided to serve her arrest warrant at a later date, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Bozier arranged to turn herself in and was arrested Wednesday morning, Viens said.

Lawrence was arrested on May 19, 2021, and was released the next day on a $50,000 bond.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 14, 2019, on Tillman Street. Deputies arrived to find one man lying in the road who had been shot in the abdomen and knee, who told police the shooters had left in a silver Cadillac. The injured man was lying next to his gun, which he had fired in self-defense, police said.

The Cadillac was located shortly thereafter, with Bozier and Lawrence inside, police said. Lawrence was taken to Hilton Head Hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police talked with those involved in the shooting shortly after the incident, according to previous Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reporting. Arrest warrants were obtained in May 2021 following a forensic examination of evidence, Viens said.

Bozier was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center. A bond hearing has not yet been set.

