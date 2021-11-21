Bluffton woman fatally shot in Hardeeville; suspect in custody, sheriff’s office says

A Saturday morning shooting on Thomas Street in Hardeeville led to the death of one Bluffton resident and the arrest of another.

Rasheda Vanessa Kelson, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken and Hardeeville Police Lt. Jonah Jenkins.

Beaufort sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect, 57-year-old Simon Atkinson, during a traffic stop near the Hilton Head Island bridges at the Pinckney Island boat landing.

Atkinson is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Jenkins said. He was transferred from the Beaufort County Detention Center to the Jasper County Detention Center on Saturday night.

Jenkins said the shooting was an isolated incident, and that Atkinson and Kelson knew each other. The police are not looking for other suspects, Jenkins said.

Bob Bromage, the spokesperson for Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, said that Hardeeville police reached out to assist with Atkinson’s arrest.