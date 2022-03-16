Bluffton woman sentenced to prison after stealing $240K as local company’s bookkeeper

A Bluffton woman received a lengthy prison sentence and owes $240,877 in restitution Tuesday after being found guilty of stealing while working as a bookkeeper at a local drywall sales and installation company.

Lora Mae Lewis, 69, was found guilty of breach of trust with fraudulent intent. Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down the sentence Tuesday after a Beaufort County Courthouse jury trial.

Lewis was sentenced to 10 years in prison, reduced to eight years in prison and five years on probation if she repays $240,877 in restitution.

According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Lewis printed and deposited checks from her company’s account to her personal account from March 2016 to November 2018, forging the owner’s name to do so.

“As someone who managed this family-owned company’s checking accounts, she was in a position of trust,” -prosecutor Francine Norz said in the release. “She repeatedly broke that trust for her own gain and to the detriment of a small business.”

Lewis had been convicted of breach of trust over $10,000 in 2009 and had been put on probation.

