Bluffton woman will serve 18 years for human trafficking

Feb. 1—LIMA — With potential jurors lining the hallway waiting to determine the fate of her former boyfriend and human trafficking co-defendant, a Bluffton woman on Tuesday entered into a deal with prosecutors that will land her in prison for 18 years.

Susan Walendzik, 43, plead guilty to two counts of trafficking in persons, both felonies of the first degree, in exchange for the state's dismissal of 14 related counts. As part of the agreement, Walendzik agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify, if necessary, against co-defendant Grant Rose.

Walendzik and Rose, 58, were each indicted in January 2021 on single counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, first-degree felonies; 13 counts of trafficking in persons/commercial sex acts, also first-degree felonies; and one count of promoting prostitution, fourth-degree felonies.

Special Prosecutor Jennifer Rausch, assistant attorney general for the state of Ohio and legal director for the attorney general's Human Trafficking Initiative, said Walendzik will be labeled a Tier 2 sex offender when she is sentenced at a later date. As such she will be required to register with local authorities every six months for the next 25 years following her release from prison.

Rausch also said Walendzik could face additional sanctions if she fails to live up to her agreement to assist the state in Rose's case.

Judge Jeffrey Reed informed Walendzik of the many constitutional rights she was forfeiting by pleading guilty to the two felony charges and took steps to assure she was entering the pleas freely and without pressure.

The victim in the case took the witness stand in Lima Municipal Court more than a year ago and identified Walendzik and Rose as people who "made me do things ... sexual things."

The girl, who was less than 16 years old at the time of the hearing, said it was primarily Walendzik who arranged sexual meetings for her, while Rose would drive her to engage in the sexual acts "in parking lots, parks or at his home."

The encounters took place in Allen County from July 1, 2018, through Dec. 2, 2020, according to the indictment.