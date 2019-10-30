BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is BluMetric Environmental's Net Debt?

As you can see below, BluMetric Environmental had CA$3.89m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has CA$172.7k in cash leading to net debt of about CA$3.71m.

TSXV:BLM Historical Debt, October 30th 2019

How Strong Is BluMetric Environmental's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BluMetric Environmental had liabilities of CA$4.25m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$2.74m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CA$172.7k in cash and CA$8.40m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CA$1.59m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that BluMetric Environmental's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

BluMetric Environmental has net debt worth 2.4 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 3.2 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, BluMetric Environmental grew its EBIT by 63% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is BluMetric Environmental's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.