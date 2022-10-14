Blundering Queens gangbanger pleads guilty to killing accomplice during botched attack on rivals

A blundering gangbanger has pleaded guilty to the bizarre shooting death of his accomplice who was killed in 2020 during a botched attack on a group of rivals as they sat in a car on a Queens street.

Nazieer Basir, 22, Royhessny Sintjago and two other accomplices were trying to attack a group of opposing gangsters when they approached a car in Ozone Park around 10 p.m. on Dec. 7.

But when the vehicle sped away, one of the shots that Basir fired in vain struck Sintjago, 22, in the head as he chased the car with a tire jack in his hand.

Prosecutors said Basir fired two shots, neither of which hit the vehicle.

Sintjago was shot in the face on Liberty Ave. at 90th St., near an auto body shop,

Medics took the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Basir fled the scene, was was later located and arrested.

“This case is as appalling as it is completely senseless,” said Queens DA Melinda Katz.. “In pleading guilty, the defendant took responsibility for killing an accomplice during a botched attack meant for a group of rivals. The gun violence in our communities has to stop.”

Basir, of Jamaica, Queens, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Michael Yavinsky indicated that he would sentence the defendant to 17 years in prison on Nov. 17, followed by five years of post release supervision.