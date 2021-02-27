Blunt force trauma ruled as cause of 'suspicious' death of 68-year-old Nipomo woman

Lompoc Record, Calif.
·1 min read

Feb. 26—Blunt force trauma was ruled as the cause of death for a 68-year-old Nipomo woman killed in May 2020, although San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials have yet to determine if foul play was involved.

Debra Glenn was found dead inside her residence in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. May 27 by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, who are investigating her death as suspicious, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The information about her cause of death was initially released to Glenn's family, who posted it to social media, and later confirmed by sheriff's officials.

At this point, the Sheriff's Department is classifying the manner of Glenn's death as undetermined, although that could change once pending test results and evidence findings come back, according to Cipolla.

Manner of death also includes whether the death was natural, a homicide, suicide or undetermined if there is not enough evidence to classify the death in other categories.

A GoFundMe page for Glenn's family has raised more than $3,700 since it was established on May 28, 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • What the NFT? VC David Pakman dumbs down the digital collectibles frenzy and why it's taking off now

    Non-fungible tokens have been around for two years, but these NFTs, one-of-one digital items on the Ethereum and other blockchains, are suddenly becoming a more popular way to collect visual art, primarily, whether it's an animated cat or an NBA clip or virtual furniture. According to the outlet Cointelegraph, during the second half of last year, $9 million worth of NFT goods sold to buyers; during one 24-hour window earlier this week, $60 million worth of digital goods were sold. A thorough New York Times piece on the trend earlier this week likely fueled new interest, along with a separate piece in Esquire about the artist Beeple, a Wisconsin dad whose digital drawings, which he has created every single day for the last 13 years, began selling like hotcakes in December.

  • TikTok Convinced Me to Buy This Cup, and Now I Can’t Stop Raving About It

    The power of a viral video.

  • Canada's 'Buttergate' prompts dairy group to ask farmers to stop using palm oil in cow feed

    Canadian bakers were baffled over why their butter has recently been harder and not softening at room temperature.

  • Lady Gaga's French bulldogs recovered after being stolen during shooting

    Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who leads the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division, confirmed Friday that Lady Gaga's dogs "have been located and are safe."

  • Netflix's diversity study revealed an equity gap behind the scenes, and showed that LGBTQ+ and characters with disabilities are 'rare'

    Netflix said the study showed change is needed "particularly for specific racial/ethnic groups, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities."

  • Former U.S. gymnastics coach dies by suicide after sex crime charges filed in Michigan

    John Geddert's death marks a "tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," the state attorney general said.

  • Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

    Under the new rule, members who attempt to bring firearms to the floor could be fined

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'This battle is not won yet,' says Jonathan Van-Tam after cases increase in parts of UK

    Teachers, police and BAME will not get vaccine priority Analysis: Queen shows personal commitment in a time of crisis Merkel refuses Oxford jab amid calls to 'lead by example' Age remains the key factor that determines each person’s level of risk Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Coronavirus cases are rising in parts of the UK showing that "this battle is not won," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said. Prof Van-Tam, speaking at a Downing St briefing, said some parts of England were "burning quite hot" with new cases, including in the Midlands and, increasingly, the west coast of England. "This is not a good sign and reinforces the fact that I'm afraid this battle at the moment is not won." Prof Van-Tam said there were some worrying signs that people who had received a vaccine were breaking lockdown rules. "This is all going very well but there are some worry signs that people are relaxing and taking their foot off the brake at exactly the wrong time. "Do not wreck this now, it is too early to relax, we are so close." Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the rate of cases in England was down to one in 145 people but the decline was "slowing". Follow the latest updates below.

  • At conservative conference, Trump is still the golden boy

    A conference dedicated to the future of the conservative movement turned into an ode to Donald Trump on Friday as speakers declared their fealty to the former president and attendees posed for selfies with a golden statue of his likeness. As the Republican Party grapples with deep divisions over the extent to which they should embrace Trump after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress, those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference made clear they are not ready to move on from the former president — or from his baseless charges that the November election was rigged against him. “Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, one of several potential 2024 presidential contenders who spoke at the event, being held this year in Orlando to bypass COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Wanted: more manufacturing space for vaccine push

    The number of available COVID-19 vaccine doses is steadily rising around the world.But a shortage of physical space that meets standards for pharmaceutical manufacturing is a becoming a bottleneck.That's according to drugmakers, construction experts and officials involved in the U.S. vaccine program.The production of raw materials, vaccine formulation and vial filling requires special "clean rooms".They need features like air cleaners, sterile water and sterilizing steam.Moderna this week announced plans to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity.But said it will be a year before that can add to its production.With vaccines needed for billions of people, drugmakers have even had to turn to rivals for help in churning out doses.And the emergence of new variants is likely to increase the strain.Many are counting on the authorization of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine this week.Longer term, tackling COVID-19 may require annual shots to protect against new virus mutations, similar to the flu.Building new facilities and even expanding existing sites has typically taken years. During the pandemic, some projects have reportedly been completed in as little as 6-to-10 months.Emergent BioSolutions, which is making J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines for the US, says it cannot add any more equipment to facilities dedicated to those vaccines.Some firms are purchasing and repurposing existing plants to sidestep construction. Pfizer-partner BioNTech bought a German facility from Novartis in September.

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.

  • Florida mom discovers infant son missing after daycare gives him to stranger

    A Florida daycare is under fire after giving a 7-month-old baby away to a stranger. When Trinity McCoggle arrived at the Orient Road Child Development Center on January 25 to pick up her 7-month-old son, Adonis, she was left distraught when told her baby had been accidentally given to someone assumed to be the child’s parent, ABC2 News reports. Describing what happened, McCoggle said the daycare worker “went to the back to get him, and when she came back, she said, He’s not here.”

  • Ted Cruz rants about comedians, late-night TV, and mask-wearing before shouting at people to 'just have fun' in wild CPAC speech

    "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancún, but it's nice," Cruz said, referring to the scandal he sparked by leaving Texas for Mexico.

  • Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner and other 'life experience' shaped him into a better actor

    In a new interview as part of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable series, Affleck spoke about Garner and the three kids they share.

  • 9-year-old girl cries to virtual class that she's 'starving,' local food bank steps in

    After the third-grader's classroom incident, a social worker connected the family to a local food bank.