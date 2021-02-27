Blunt force trauma ruled as cause of 'suspicious' death of 68-year-old Nipomo woman

Feb. 26—Blunt force trauma was ruled as the cause of death for a 68-year-old Nipomo woman killed in May 2020, although San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials have yet to determine if foul play was involved.

Debra Glenn was found dead inside her residence in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. May 27 by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, who are investigating her death as suspicious, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The information about her cause of death was initially released to Glenn's family, who posted it to social media, and later confirmed by sheriff's officials.

At this point, the Sheriff's Department is classifying the manner of Glenn's death as undetermined, although that could change once pending test results and evidence findings come back, according to Cipolla.

Manner of death also includes whether the death was natural, a homicide, suicide or undetermined if there is not enough evidence to classify the death in other categories.

A GoFundMe page for Glenn's family has raised more than $3,700 since it was established on May 28, 2020.