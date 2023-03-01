Blur NFT wash trading soars, fueling market distortions

1
Forkast.News
·11 min read

In this issue

  1. Blur: Tricks of the trade

  2. Coinbase: Testing, testing

  3. Hong Kong: Crypto comeback

From the editor’s desk

Dear Reader,

“Watch what they do, not what they say” is one of the most solid ways of assessing developments in any sector — and, just as solid, if not more, in the crypto industry and digital asset space.

It’s a maxim that’s been frequently and conspicuously applied to the embrace of crypto by investment bank JPMorgan despite the fact that its chief, Jamie Dimon, has repeatedly disparaged the entire phenomenon. “Watch what they do,” indeed.

So, when it comes to recent news that the Chinese government has given authorities in Hong Kong the go-ahead to rebuild the city’s status as a crypto hub, we are certainly watching.

Given that mainland China has walled itself off from crypto industry development — despite having spawned some of the sector’s biggest success stories — Beijing’s stance on the matter is nothing if not intriguing.

However, as much as Beijing wants to keep crypto out of the mainland, it may be struggling to suppress its curiosity about it. Beijing thus appears happy to experiment with crypto on a small scale in the “laboratory” setting of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong stands increasingly as an expression of Beijing’s desire to experiment — even more keenly than in the past, thanks to the fact that Singapore recently snatched the city’s title as the world’s third-biggest finance hub. The territory has suffered not only in terms of its current finance center ranking but also from an exodus of talent that accelerated amid Covid-19 restrictions, which has left it looking for ways to shore up its economy.

So, in time-honored fashion, Hong Kong is setting itself up as a test bed for finance sector innovation. The city has reinvented itself before, and may be poised to do so again. And if Hong Kong is successful in fostering the development of a crypto industry that Chinese authorities don’t deem a threat to their own national prerogatives, the city’s crypto experiment could yet lead to a softening of attitudes to the industry in Beijing.

Watch what they do in Hong Kong and Beijing, and watch this space.

Until the next time,

Angie Lau,
Founder and Editor-in-Chief
Forkast

1. Fast times at Blur

Fast times at Blur
Wash trading, which is generally illegal in traditional finance, has inflated NFT trading volumes on the Blur NFT marketplace to extraordinary levels. Image: Blur.io

By the numbers: Blur — over 5,000% increase in Google search volume.

At least US$577 million of wash-traded non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been detected on the NFT marketplace Blur.io since the platform started airdropping its native tokens on Valentine’s Day.

  • The wash trades involved suspicious behaviors such as resales within short periods at prices close to initial levels, suggesting that some Blur users have been selling NFTs to themselves using different wallets to acquire Blur (BLUR) tokens and accrue points for airdrops, according to NFT multi-chain data aggregator CryptoSlam. CryptoSlam and Forkast are both owned by parent company Forkast Labs.

  • On Feb. 14, Blur released BLUR in a long-anticipated airdrop, giving users 60 days to acquire listing and bidding points on the marketplace, which keeps track of the top contenders through its airdrop leaderboard. Users can then receive BLUR via airdrop, and it can also be sold through centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

  • The promise of gifting tokens has fueled a sales spike on Blur, which has recorded a trading volume of US$1.34 billion in the past 30 days, more than twice that of rival OpenSea, the largest NFT market by all-time trading volume, which recorded US$481.6 million over the same period, according to Web3 application tracker DappRadar.

  • “All of this is a by-product of [Blur’s] war with OpenSea, said Scott Hawkins, a data engineer at CryptoSlam. “This token scheme has artificially distorted real activity in NFTs.”

  • Wash trading, which is illegal in the traditional finance sector, remains a gray area in the unregulated NFT space. More than half of last year’s NFT trading volumes on Ethereum were attributable to wash traders trying to boost profits through the illusion of increased value, according to data platform Dune Analytics.

  • Backed by crypto investment firm Paradigm, Blur was launched last October, rising to prominence and popularity thanks in part to its policy of charging zero marketplace fees.

  • “There is no restricting mechanism from Blur to prevent this — in fact, it appears that because of no royalties [being] paid [and] no marketplace fees, there is no disincentive to farm points for airdrops, aside from rising Ethereum gas fees,” Hawkins said. “What we’re finding is that this is artificially propping up sales volume in a very disingenuous way for the entire NFT market.”

Forkast.Insights | What does it mean?

Wash trading has long been a problem in crypto. With the advent of NFTs, the market-manipulating scourge has infected that market as well. Blur’s meteoric rise highlights the fact that the industry lacks the ability or will to police itself.

Blur has insisted that it monitors the practice, but the three biggest traders and recipients of the most tokens are widely understood to have traded among themselves to inflate the value of their underlying assets. CryptoSlam’s recent discovery of the problem indicates the extent to which it has become endemic on the platform.

Blur has also begun marketing its next airdrop, dubbed Season 2, leading to another surge in trading volume as traders jostle for the biggest airdrops. The problem, as with so many things in crypto at the moment, is regulation.

In traditional finance in the U.S., wash trading is illegal under the 1936 Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), which covers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but non-fungible digital tokens remain in a regulatory gray zone. Some 45% of the total NFT trading volume on Ethereum during the height of the NFT boom is now widely believed to have been attributable to wash trading. That proportion is thought to have been as high as 98% on some NFT marketplaces.

While the industry drags its feet when it comes to banishing the practice, trust in crypto’s already battered image will continue to erode.

2. Base layer

Coinbase advertisements in Time Square
Coinbase’s Base protocol, a layer-2 for Ethereum, is part of the company’s plan to diversify in the face of regulatory and other challenges to its centralized exchange business. Image: Coinbase

By the numbers: Coinbase — over 5,000% increase in Google search volume.

Coinbase Global, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., has launched the testnet for Base, an Ethereum layer-2 protocol, as part of its venture into the Web3 developer space.

  • The launch date for Base’s mainnet has not been disclosed, and Coinbase does not plan to issue a new token for the Base network.

  • Coinbase developed Base in collaboration with Optimism Collective, the governance organization behind Ethereum scaling protocol Optimism, and it will join OP Labs as a core developer of OP Stack, an open-source toolkit for blockchain developers.

  • The price of Optimism’s native token, also named Optimism (OP), reached an all-time high of US$3.22 last Friday, an increase of over 20% from its opening price a day earlier, according to Coingecko data. OP has since retraced to US$2.78 as of mid-week in Asia.

  • The Base testnet encountered glitches following its launch due to a bug in Coinbase wallets accompanied by massive traffic on the network, which a Coinbase engineer said had been resolved on Friday.

  • Last September, Coinbase introduced Node, a tool for Ethereum developers to build and monitor Web3 applications, as part of an initiative to boost crypto adoption by supporting dApp builders.

  • Meanwhile, Coinbase is facing challenges its centralized exchange business and recently reported Q4 net revenue that was 75% lower than that of the same period the previous year. The company, which was also recently hit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent enforcement focus on crypto staking services, plans to cut 20% of its workforce by the second quarter of this year.

Forkast.Insights | What does it mean?

Coinbase is diversifying. The exchange has faced increased headwinds as regulation and dwindling consumer confidence have led to a slump in its exchange business.

The announcement of the protocol is, according to the exchange, part of a “secret master plan” to bring a billion people to its business. The reality is, perhaps, a little more down to earth.

U.S. regulators have taken a dim view of centralized exchanges offering staking services, which have become a significant part of Coinbase’s business.

For Q3 last year, Coinbase reported US$62 million of revenue from staking, or 10% of its total revenue for the period. It appears regulation could put an end to that.

Earlier this year, crypto exchange Kraken was fined US$30 million by American regulators in a case involving its staking services, which it subsequently shut down for U.S. customers, creating uncertainty about the future of exchange’s offering staking.

Coinbase is therefore looking elsewhere for revenue. Its move into the blockchain business harnesses its position as one of the main on-ramps for crypto users, especially in the U.S., giving developers direct access.

If Coinbase succeeds, its reliance on its other services — and the beneficence of regulators — will be reduced, giving its investors some much-needed relief.

3. Beijing’s blessing

Flags of China and Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s cryptocurrency hub ambitions are back on track with support from Beijing, despite China’s still-uncompromising stand on crypto on the mainland. Image: Canva

Hong Kong’s bid to reclaim its status as a global crypto hub has gained discreet backing from authorities in Beijing, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • Representatives from China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong — the top mainland Chinese government agency in the city — have been frequent attendees at Hong Kong crypto gatherings in the past months, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

  • The report said the presence of mainland officials indicates Beijing’s low-key support for Hong Kong’s attempts to rebuild itself as a crypto hub and shows Chinese authorities’ interest in testing digital assets in the city.

  • Under the new arrangements, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission may require cryptocurrency exchanges to apply for licenses that would allow retail investors to trade certain large-cap tokens, which are currently limited to professional investors with at least US$1 million in investable assets.

  • Hong Kong introduced restrictive rules for crypto in 2018, preceding mainland China’s ban on cryptocurrency transactions in late 2021. But authorities in the city still see blockchain and digital assets as a potential driver of economic growth. In January, several Chinese state-backed entities launched the China Digital Asset Trading Platform, a regulated secondary market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in China.

  • Hong Kong’s new crypto positioning is already attracting firms in the industry. Huobi Global, a crypto exchange that was founded in China but exited the country in late 2021, is seeking to move its Asia headquarters from Singapore to Hong Kong and to expand its local headcount from 50 to 200 this year.

Forkast.Insights | What does it mean?

As regulation has taken some of the wind out of the crypto industry in the U.S., Asia’s emergence as a hub for the industry’s future growth appears to be continuing.

Hong Kong’s renewed bid for crypto hub status suggests that China now sees the territory as a testing ground for the adoption of both private and public crypto infrastructure. China is already years ahead of many other countries in rolling out a central bank digital currency, in which Hong Kong has played a part. Via the real-world laboratory of Hong Kong, mainland authorities can now examine up close how a regulated crypto environment works out.

The region is ready for these explorations. Japan, Mongolia and Taiwan have seen impressive growth in the number of crypto transactions, which were up 113% in Japan from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis. Hong Kong meanwhile, reported a 9.5% increase.

Despite concerns around China’s hardline stance towards the crypto industry and its reluctance to back down on what has been a concerted effort to ban it, Hong Kong’s repositioning has seen a surge of interest among Chinese entrepreneurs keen to build a business in the territory. About 70% of the 300 crypto firms applying to join Hong Kong’s accelerator program G-Rocket were set up by Chinese entrepreneurs. In China, which Hong Kong is part of, little happens without the national authorities’ blessing — or purposely looking the other way.

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Wash Trading Is Really Happening on Blur?

    A leading NFT analytics platform has flagged 80% of recent trades on Blur as “inorganic,” but is it really wash trading?

  • G42’s $10 Billion Tech Fund Taps JD.com Exec for China Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence company G42’s $10 billion tech fund has hired a former executive from Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. as it expands its footprint across Asia, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

  • France Moves Ahead With Tighter Crypto Rules for New Entrants

    New entrants to the French market will face stricter regulations, but existing players will have more time to comply.

  • European Investors Riding Buyback Boom Face Risk of Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in stock buybacks in Europe has kept investors happy this month even as economic uncertainty grows. The boost may not last.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeAn index of companies that have ann

  • Nio Earnings Worse Than Feared; China's Tesla Gives Weak Outlook

    Nio earnings showed the scale of challenges facing the embattled EV startup. But Nio stock rose after it reported February sales .

  • Bitcoin Traders Set Sights on $30,000 Even as Momentum Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto investors are scooping up call options betting on a Bitcoin rebound to $30,000, even as momentum in the digital-asset market stalls.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeBitcoin options open intere

  • Darren Till ‘not going anywhere’ despite requesting UFC release

    The UFC granted the request by the Briton, who has lost five of his last six fights

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Is Raking In $97 Million In Annual Dividend Income From These 2 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund Pershing Square Capital Management only owns six stocks, but a few of them generate passive income.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

    The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch.

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • How much has India's largest insurer suffered in the Adani fiasco?

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against the Adani group have scorched the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

  • 23.53% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in This 1 Stock

    The savvy investor must know something about this stock to make it his top holding. In this video, I will highlight Bill Ackman's top hold and analyze why he might be attracted to this investment.  *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • 15 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest airplane manufacturing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World. When it comes to high technology, the aircraft industry ranks right at the top of the food chain, alongside semiconductor fabrication and […]