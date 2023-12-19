Blurry creature on side of road reveals massive herd hiding in darkness, photo shows

A blurry creature crossed a road in a Wyoming national park and revealed the massive herd it was joining in the darkness, a photo shows.

Rangers used the image to remind drivers to slow down and pay close attention while driving in Grand Teton National Park.

The first photo shows the blurry, brown creature as it crosses to the other side of the road. The next photo shows dozens more standing just off the edge of the road, illuminated by a vehicle’s headlights.

“Is it a bush? Is it an elk? Two elk? An entire herd just off the road?” officials said in the Dec. 18 post on Instagram. “Elk and other wildlife migrate in small groups or herds of over 200. Your car could be surrounded, so slow down and take your time driving in the park.”

Officials shared almost 100 animal emojis with one car emoji in the middle to portray the car surrounded by the herd.

People shared their experiences with elk migration in the comments.

“Watched a whole herd of elk charge across the street near Salida, CO in the late 70’s. Quite the migration- waited over 5-10 minutes for them all to cross,” they said. “Now I live in the PNW with lots of deer. Where one is, usually several follow. Safe and slow is the way I go.”

Someone else shared how they “always wondered how such a big animal was so camouflaged in such an open area,” adding “kind of makes sense now.”