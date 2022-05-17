Blythewood, SC, photographer accused of child sex crimes arrested on new charge

A Blythewood-based photographer already facing a dozen sex crimes charges, including some related to children, was arrested again by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday.

Deputies charged 54-year-old Gregg Adam Martin with voyeurism and jailed him at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he was awaiting a bond hearing as of midday.

The voyeurism charge Martin faces is a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine or up to three years in prison.

The charge is related to an allegation in 2019, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said.

Thursday, The State reported on Martin’s use of his camera to gain access to politicians, teenagers and University of South Carolina athletes.

In the past decade Gregg Martin has shot photos and been photographed with Nikki Haley, Gov. Henry McMaster, George Rogers and other ex-Gamecock athletes. In the last two months, he’s been hit with child sexual charges.

Martin has now been arrested on three occasions since April by Richland County deputies.

That month, deputies charged him with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct towards a child after they received a “report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care,” the department said.

“The investigation revealed that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances,” according to the department.

On May 6, the department charged Martin with 10 more offenses, including criminal sexual conduct, exploitation of minors, kidnapping and promoting prostitution.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Maj. Maria Yturria said the incidents that led to the sex crime charges occurred between August and December 2019 and February and March 2022.

Attorney Alex Postic is defending Martin. The latest charge is “contemporaneous” with the 2019 allegations, Postic said.

Last week, Postic told The State that Martin “remains an innocent man with a successful business and a strong and supportive family.”

“We are confident that in time this matter will be resolved favorably and with much less fanfare than his arrest brought,” Postic said. “We would ask the community to respect the privacy of Mr. Martin and his family.”

Martin faces the possibility of more than 100 years in prison if found guilty.

Deputy Solicitor April Sampson of the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is prosecuting the case.