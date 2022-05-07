Blythewood, SC photographer accused of more child sex crimes by Richland deputies

A Blythewood photographer accused of sexually abusing children has been charged with 10 new offenses on Friday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged 54-year-old Gregg Martin with the following:

Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree (3 counts)

Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree

Kidnapping

Promoting Prostitution

Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree

Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree

Deputies first charged Martin in April after they received a “report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care,” the department said.

“The investigation revealed that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances,” according to the department.

Deputies charged Martin with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct towards a child.

The department urged anyone who had allegations against Martin to come forward. Deputies discovered “disturbing details about Martin’s encounters with the child and other victims” during the ongoing investigation.

Deputies arrested Martin Friday and jailed him at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remained as of Saturday afternoon awaiting a bond hearing.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Martin faces the possibility of more than 100 years in prison if found guilty.