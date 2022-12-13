‘BMF’ Star brought a gun into Fort Lauderdale airport, deputies said. He ended up in jail

Demetrius Flenory Jr., an actor and rapper better known as “Lil Meech,” spent time in a Broward jail Monday after he brought a gun with him to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Flenory Jr. was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. The 22-year-old has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

Around 1:30 p.m., Flenory Jr. was stopped for having a gun in his luggage while at a TSA checkpoint in the airport, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were called over and learned he did not have a license to carry it.

Flenory Jr. stars in rap mogul 50 Cent’s hit TV series “BMF” (Black Mafia Family) on the Starz network. He portrays his drug kingpin father, Demetrius Flenory, who was a founder of BMF — a drug-trafficking and money-laundering organization that took off in Detroit in the 1980s.

Flenory Jr. also found himself in the crosshairs of the law in May when he was arrested for being a part of a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxurious Richard Mille watches.

READ MORE HERE: Rapper Lil Meech stole luxurious Richard Mille watches, cops say. He’s now charged in Miami

50 Cent took time to comment on Flenory Jr.’s arrest, using it as a way to promote the second season of “BMF.”

“What the f***!” he wrote on Instagram. “LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”