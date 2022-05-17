The New BMW 3-Series Has Arrived

Photo credit: BMW

BMW has given the 3-Series a handful of updates for the 2023 model year, the automaker announced in a press release Tuesday. The biggest change, aside from the revised front fascia, is a 48-volt mild-hybrid system added to the twin-turbo six-cylinder in the performance-oriented M340i. There's also now a 14.9-inch curved infotainment screen as standard, paired with a fully digital 12.3-inch gauge cluster screen.

Buyers in the U.S. have three trims to choose from: the base 330i, the hybrid-powered 330e, and the aforementioned M340i. Like before, all trims will be available with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Manual purists will be sad to hear that the only choice of transmission remains ZF's venerable eight-speed automatic.

Engines remained unchanged for 2023, meaning 255 hp from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the 330i, and 288 hp from a 2.0-liter inline-four mated to a single electric motor. The M340i's horsepower remains the same at 382 ponies, but the engine is now attached to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to aid in acceleration, improve fuel economy, and eliminate turbo lag. M340i models also get M-specific brakes, suspension, and an M Sport differential in the rear.

Photo credit: BMW

Choose the M Sport Package for the 330i or 330e, and you get 19-inch wheels, a variable steering rack, a rear spoiler, an M-specific steering wheel, and a stiffer suspension. An adaptive suspension system is available as an option. Other standalone options include a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, and a space-saver spare. On the M340i, you also can option things like a set of BMW M 50 Years emblems or red-painted brake calipers.

Photo credit: BMW

BMW says every 3-Series built for the U.S. market going forward will come from its newest plant in Mexico, though it's safe to assume the M3 will continue to be assembled in Germany. Expect first deliveries to begin in July 2022.

