The BMW 3-series Gran Turismo Will Soon Be Gone for Good

From Car and Driver

BMW says there will not be another Gran Turismo derivative of the 3-series, meaning this unusual hatchback variant will soon be dropped from the lineup.

Developed as a taller, more spacious version of the 3-series sedan, the Gran Turismo existed only for the outgoing F30 generation of the 3-series.

The decision was made as part of BMW's latest measures to reduce complexity within its lineup.

BMW's lineup has experienced plenty of model bloat over the years, and it seems that the company is finally coming to its senses. In a statement outlining its future product strategy, the BMW Group said it will not create a successor to the current 3-series Gran Turismo, a hatchback derivative of the F30-generation 3-series that's currently being phased out. The 3-series Gran Turismo is still on sale for now in inline-four 330i and inline-six 340i forms, but the 2019 model year will be its last.

Because the new, yet-to-be-revealed G20-generation 3-series wagon won't reach the States either, this means that the sedan is the only 3-series body style that will be available to American buyers-sort of. We fully expect the upcoming new generation of the mechanically similar 4-series to include coupe, convertible, and four-door Gran Coupe variants-the latter of which should have a hatchback setup somewhat like the 3-series GT's.

We're not sure what this means for BMW's other Gran Turismo hatchback model, the 6-series Gran Turismo, which itself is essentially a hatchback version of the 5-series sedan. BMW does say that it made the decision to cancel the 3-series GT "despite a good level of demand," but the company does not split out sales numbers of this model, making it hard to verify how successful it's been globally. So we assume the 6-series GT is safe for now, given that it was just redesigned along with the rest of the 5-series lineup.

