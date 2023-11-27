BMW 5 Series 2017-2023

For more than 40 years the BMW 5 Series has been the go-to executive saloon for millions of business-type mile-crunchers with an enthusiasm for driving.

The car’s blend of talents has always been highly commendable and rarely matched, offering supreme ride comfort, cutting-edge interiors and, whenever it takes your fancy, exciting and entertaining rear-wheel-drive dynamism.

For this latest 5 Series – the G30 generation – there is no dramatic leap away from familiarity. A record 2.1 million sales of the previous-generation model, along with feedback from its buyers, signaled to BMW that the best course of action to continue its executive saloon’s sales success was to gently tickle the formula rather than rethink it.

The result of that train of thought has delivered a new 5 Series that is in essence a mini version of the latest BMW 7 Series.

Much of the styling and technology has been borrowed or adapted from the flagship limousine, and both models share the same modular platform.

Improvements over the outgoing 5 Series include reduced weight, revised suspension and a tonne of new tech, such as the latest iDrive system, gesture control and semi-autonomous driving features.

These upgrades, and being so closely related to the 7 Series, mean the new 5 Series could, in theory at least, represent the closest thing to limousine luxury you can buy in the executive saloon class.

The G30 5 Series is available in saloon and estate form with a choice of three petrol engines – the 520i, 530i and 540i – three diesels – BMW 520d, 525d and BMW 530d and one hybrid - BMW 530e iPerformance. To complete the line-up is the full-blooded 592bhp BMW M5.

But the stoic 5 Series is facing a new threat. It’s no longer just a case of rivalling the quality within its own class (which has plenty of it to offer); now buyers are showing a trend of ditching traditional segments in favour of more fashionable SUVs and compact saloons.

The 5 Series, then, needs to lay down a case that it’s more enviable and appealing than ever.

Even with all these upgrades, is it compelling enough to remain in the pantheon of modern machines and keep buyers interested? Let’s find out.

]]>