BMW 8 Series Collector’s Edition Revealed

This could genuinely be a modern collectible in no time…

BMW recently took the wraps off the 8 Series Collector’s Edition, which comes with an extremely unique spec. These cars will likely become instantly collectibles to be cherished by BMW fans. Of course, production will be limited, plus there’s one other factor leading to the scarcity of these cars: they will only be available to purchase in Japan.

That’s right, if you’re living in the United States and want to get your hands on a BMW 8 Series Collector’s Edition, it’s going to be a little bit tricky. If you do work out a way to snag one, be prepared to pony up big. Each one is selling for about 15 million yen, which is approximately $145,000 USD. That price point makes it even more exclusive and will only add fuel to the fire when it comes to collectibility.

For that kind of cash you’d expect something pretty phenomenal. Some people seem disappointed the Collector’s Edition is only being offered as a BMW 840i Gran Coupe and not one of the top-tier models. Considering the lofty price, if that were the case customers would be shelling out even more cash.

Since the Collector’s Edition is an 840i, it comes with the silky-smooth turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. Even though it’s not the most powerful option for the 8 Series it’s still a wonderful engine. You also get to choose four different paint options to dress up the car: Aventurine Red, Azurite Black, Davit Grey, and Tanzinite Blue. All are BMW Individual colors with a richness and depth which will dazzle the eye.

Thrown in the mix as well is the M Sport package, plus 20-inch 729 M bi-color wheels, and Merino Ivory White leather upholstery. All that definitely dresses the car up and makes it a standout compared to other BMW 8 Series. We believe this special edition will age quite well, becoming an increasingly sought-after car as time marches forward.

