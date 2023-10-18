BMW becomes the latest car maker to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard

BMW's North American EV customers should have an easier time finding charging stations in the future. The company has announced it's adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for all its battery-powered EVs in the United States and Canada. The changeover should be official beginning in early 2025.

The rollout coincides with all BMW and Rolls-Royce EVs built with a Combined Charging System (CCS) getting access to specific Tesla Supercharger stations. "With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the US market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging," Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America, said in a statement. "This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification."

BMW was one of the last car manufacturers in the region which had yet to adopt the NACS. The company follows Ford, General Motors and Volvo — among others — who have recently made the change. Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda are all still holdouts, though the latter two have been in talks with Tesla about making the shift.

In July, BMW announced a joint venture with six other car manufacturers — including General Motors and Honda — to build a minimum of 30,000 charging stations in urban areas and highways. They should each offer compatibility with the CCS and the NACS. The joint venture plans to start rolling out locations across the US in early 2024 and in Canada at a later point.