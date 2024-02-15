‘BMW charged me £3,100 interest on a car loan – was I conned ?’

Did you overpay for car finance? We want to hear from you, email money@telegraph.co.uk

Interest rates were at an all-time-low of just 0.1pc when Peter McCabe visited a BMW dealership to secure a car loan in August 2020.

The 64-year-old was expecting a competitive deal thanks to low rates and his healthy credit score, but what he received was quite the opposite. He was left “gobsmacked” after the salesman offered him an interest rate of 10.9pc on a three-year loan worth £19,750.

Mr McCabe, from Telford, Shropshire, is one of the thousands of customers across the country who believes salesmen made up an interest rate on the spot, regardless of their credit history.

Floods of complaints have been lodged to dealers and brokers as the City watchdog investigates potentially widespread misconduct by those selling car finance at higher rates in return for extra pay from lenders.

So-called discretionary commissions were banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) three years ago after finding that individual buyers were paying over the odds on car loans.

Mr McCabe, a loyal customer of a BMW dealership in Shrewsbury, bought a 5 Series saloon via a personal contract purchase (PCP) deal four years ago.

“It was a nine-month-old car with low mileage and I thought it was a really good buy,” he said. “They told me the interest rate was 10.9pc, while for a new car it would be 3.9pc or 4.9pc.

“The difference was absolutely ridiculous. To say I was gobsmacked by the rate would be an understatement. I had a very good credit score, so there was no reason for the interest to be that high.”

Despite his shock, Mr McCabe did not back out of the purchase.

“The employee at the dealership said he was trying his best with BMW Finance to get the rate down for me, but they wouldn’t come down any further so I settled with 8.9pc.

With the hefty rate confirmed, Mr McCabe was faced with an interest bill of £5,006 over the duration of the loan. Hating the idea of having to cough up such a large interest charge, he paid the loan off in full after six months.

“I paid it all off early but still had to pay £3,155 in interest as the interest on the loan was front-loaded. I feel let down as I don’t think I should’ve been charged that rate.

“I’m disappointed as I do consider myself to be quite money-savvy. I was purely driven by my desire to get that car as it seemed perfect – I’m normally a bit more forceful in trying to get to the bottom of financial things.

“Had it been a private dealer, I maybe would have questioned it a bit more but I’d had dealings with BMW Finance before.”

Mr McCabe has asked BMW Finance and the dealership if discretionary commission was used for his purchase. If it was, he could be eligible for compensation following the FCA’s investigation into mis-sold finance.

The watchdog, which is due to make a ruling in September, estimates that 40pc of car finance deals agreed between 2007 and 2021 were made with a discretionary commission arrangement.

Simon Evans, head of the Consumer Redress Association, a financial claims trade body, said the investigation is positive news for consumers.

“I urge all who took out car finance in the affected period to seek advice as to whether they have a valid claim,” he said. “In all likelihood, the vast majority will indeed be affected.”

Nine in 10 people buy new cars on finance, so millions of people could be owed large sums in compensation.

A spokesman for BMW said: “BMW Financial Services is taking all necessary steps to support the FCA during the course of their review, and is committed to ensuring that affected customers are supported and provided with every assistance to minimise any inconvenience.”

They said they will only be able to provide complaint responses to customers after the conclusion of the FCA investigation.

