BMW to convert personal garages into inductive EV charging stations

On Friday, BMW announced that it will extend its Induction Charging Pilot Program to the US, bringing 100% cableless electric vehicle charging to select owners on the West Coast.

Last year, BMW launched the Induction Charging Pilot Program in Germany, a program that converts volunteers' garages into inductive charging stations for the BMW 530e iPerformance. The company announced on Friday that it will expand this project to the US.

The project is available for 200 qualifying California homeowners who can both lease the 530e Sedan for the 36-month time period and whose homes are appropriately placed on their local electrical grid.

For those approved to participate in the program, the company will send certified Qmerit installers to the members' homes to set up the GroundPad Module. All costs related to the installation, maintenance, and removal of the pad will be covered by BMW.

The GroundPad pulls energy from a main power supply and transmits it to the CarPad on the underside of the 530e which simply rests on above it. According to BMW, once the vehicle is parked in place, charging will automatically begin without any prompts from the driver. Energy is transferred from the magnetic field-inducing GroundPad to the CarPad to the battery via an electric current. Charging power measures in at 3.2 kW, allowing the sedan's battery to reach full charge in about 3.5 hours.

The technology is essentially a car-sized version of the technology used to charge smartphones wirelessly on a charging pad.

This project is a method for BMW to move closer to its goal of "an infrastructure that will make charging the battery of an electrified vehicle even simpler than refueling a car with a conventional engine."

Interested garage owners can fill out a pre-qualification questionnaire starting today.