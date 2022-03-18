BMW Crashes Leaving German Car Meet

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

We’re surprised this wasn’t a Mustang!

So many times here in North America we’ve seen guys behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang send it while leaving a car meet, only to meet the curb and possibly a crowd of people. More recently, this phenomena has involved Dodge Challengers as well as Mustangs. Now we’re learning in Germany things are different, with the American muscle cars in attendance for meets behaving well and BMW drivers being the ones who can’t handle their ride.

The incident in question took place in Munich at Motorworld München. It’s a gathering spot for car lovers, offering vehicle storage, meeting areas, conference rooms, restaurants, stores, etc. Events are held there pretty often from the looks of it, and yes we are jealous such a thing doesn’t exist in our neck of the woods.

Anyway, even with all those cool things at their disposal, some enthusiasts in the Munich area apparently haven’t learned how to drive their car properly. If you’ve ever been to a big car meet, you know some guys like to rev their engine to get some attention as they arrive and leave. Others take it a step further, ripping a burnout or just accelerating hard as they take off. Then there are the drivers who think performing some ridiculous drift out of the parking lot is a good idea. It looks like this BMW owner tried that last option and failed completely.

Drifting can be a tricky skill to attain, but once you get the hang of it, you can drift your car relatively easily. Some guys then get all cocky and think they can drift on public roads in traffic, and they might pull it off a few times. But as they push the envelope further and further, they eventually push past either their driving skills, the capabilities of their car, or both.

As you’ll see in the video, the one BMW driver didn’t have control of his car from the moment he pulled into the road. Thankfully there was no oncoming traffic or someone else would’ve paid for his stupidity. Instead, he ate it on the curb and it looks like he broke an axle and maybe a little more. At least he didn’t take out any pedestrians.

Check out the video for yourself.

