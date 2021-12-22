A BMW driver is in critical condition after being shot on a Broward street, cops say

A BMW driver was shot Wednesday morning, crashed into a pole and is in critical condition at Broward Health, Lauderhill police said.

In answering multiple 911 calls about cars shooting at each other, authorities said they found a white BMW crashed into a light pole in the 5300 block in Northwest 18th Court and the driver slumped over the steering wheel. They say witnesses told them that shots were fired at the BMW from a dark-colored car — which continued rolling away after the crash.

Police don’t have more information on the car, the driver or the reasons for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or, to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or via the website.

