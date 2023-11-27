BMW driver killed on I-82 after hitting semi truck head on near Prosser

A Grandview driver was killed Sunday morning near Prosser when he crossed into oncoming lanes and hit a semi truck head on.

Heleodoro Lopez Rodriguez, 35, died at the crash scene, said the Washington State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened a few minutes before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Lopez Rodriguez was driving a 2005 BMW X5 east on Interstate 82 at the Prosser city limits when he left the eastbound lanes of the divided highway and drove into the westbound lanes.

The truck was headed west. The driver Jonathan J. Burgess, 36, of Pasco, was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, reported the WSP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

