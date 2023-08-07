The BMW E30 M3 Is Getting the Gunther Werks Remastered Treatment

Gunther Werks

The folks at Gunther Werks are no strangers to building German hot rods. Stepping away from their flagship 993-generation Porsche 911 builds, on Saturday, the California-based performance specialists teased their latest project, which traces its roots to Munich rather than Stuttgart. That’s because the Gunther Werks crew is working on crafting a very special take on the legendary E30 BMW M3.

Whereas Singer aims to build a perfected version of the air-cooled 911 by way of its reimagination projects, the team at Gunther Werks is more concerned with performance than pageantry. The shop’s 993-based projects are motorsports inspired through and through, with extensive use of carbon fiber throughout. While the brand has shared no details about this upcoming E30 build, we expect the same build tenants to continue with the Group A homologation special.

The car will likely be stripped back to its bare chassis, which the team will find ways to enhance and strengthen to our modern tastes. Gunther manufactures its own carbon bodies for its 911 builds, so it won’t be a surprise to see extensive composite work on this project. A proper suspension package and powertrain upgrades are all but a given. It will be interesting to see how the company approaches the rev-happy S14 inline-four, and whether or not boost becomes a part of the equation.

Gunther Werks has shared a single teaser image of the project, but there’s little information to draw from the post either. We can see that the M3 will be equipped with a set of Vorsteiner alloy wheels, which is a given considering the two brands’ shared founder Peter Nam. Beyond that, the coupe in the teaser looks to be fairly stock. The design of the E30 is damn near perfect as it is, so perhaps the crew decided to tone back their visual tweaks this time around. Those styling elements are the most controversial part of the 993 builds, so perhaps this “remastered” model will be a bit more restrained. Either way, e can't wait to see how this thing shakes out in the real world.



