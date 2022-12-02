BMW employees restrain armed man during active shooter incident, Union City police say

Union City Police said employees at a BMW showroom were able to restrain an armed man during what police called an active shooter incident on Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call at about a man trying to rob the QT gas station on Jonesboro Road.

Employees told police the man was trying to steal merchandise from behind the register. Employees were able to removed him from the store before officers got there.

Shortly after officers got to the QT, they got a call about an active shooter at the BMW Motors down the street. Officers rushed to the scene, were employees were “actively engaged in restraining” a man. Police said the man had shot at least eight rounds from a handgun into the air in the parking lot before employees restrained him.

Officers were able to determine that the man at the BMW showroom was the same man accused of trying to rob the QT.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. He’s facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police said the charges will be escalated.

“UCPD wants to thank the brave men and women employees for their quick response and sacrifice in subduing the subject until we arrived,” officers wrote in a statement.

No one was hurt during the incident and there is not threat to the public.