BMW expects half of its sales to be electric cars by 2030

FILE PHOTO: Bangkok International Motor Show
Nick Carey and Riham Alkousaa
·2 min read

By Nick Carey and Riham Alkousaa

(Reuters) - BMW expects at least half of its sales to be zero emission vehicles by 2030, setting a more conservative target than some rivals in the race to embrace cleaner driving.

In the short term, the German carmaker forecast on Wednesday a big year-on-year rise in pretax profit for this year, with a strong performance in all areas - from MINIS through its upmarket BMW brand to top-of-the-range Rolls-Royces.

BMW said around 90% of its market categories would have fully-electric models available by 2023 and the electric BMW i4 would be launched three months ahead of schedule.

After a pandemic-hit 2020, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said: "We have started the new year with strong momentum and are aiming to return to pre-crisis levels as swiftly as possible – and go even further."

BMW said its MINI brand would be fully electric "by the early 2030s" and electric models would account for at least 50% of group deliveries by 2030.

In an industry chasing electric carmaker Tesla's lead and facing tightening CO2 emissions standards in Europe and China, some automakers have outlined plans for faster change.

Sweden's Volvo said this month its lineup would be fully electric by 2030, and Ford said in February its lineup in Europe would be too.

And German rival Volkswagen has said it expects 70% of European sales at its core VW brand to be electric by 2030 and this week unveiled ambitious plans to expand in electric driving, boosting its shares.

For this year, BMW sees its operating profit (EBIT) margin rising to 6%-8% from 2.7% in 2020.

Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said the company had entered 2021 "very confidently."

"In terms of electromobility, BMW is making good progress and is taking significantly fewer risks than VW," he said.

BMW shares were up 1.8% in early trading.

(Additional reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Christina Amann. Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota warns rivals' gasoline engine phase-out goals must overcome huge challenges

    A senior Toyota executive will express skepticism before U.S. senators Tuesday about aspirations by rival automakers to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles, saying those goals must overcome many obstacles. Robert Wimmer, director of Energy & Environmental Research at Toyota Motor North America, will testify at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing. He will say that while rivals have made aspirational statements, less than 2% of vehicles sold in the U.S. last year were battery electric.

  • Samsung CEO warns of fallout from global chip shortage

    An executive at Samsung Electronics on Wednesday became the latest to warn of problems from a global semiconductor shortage, stoking fears that a lack of supply for carmakers will extend to technology companies. "There's a serious imbalance of supply and demand in the IT sector globally...It is hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%," said co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said at a shareholder meeting, according to the Financial Times reported. Ford and General Motors have both warned about shortages, an industry-wide issue for automakers that has gotten worse amid the pandemic.

  • BMW iX xDrive50 isn't just greener on the road, but from the get-go

    The controversially designed BMW iX may mark a new generation of electrified vehicles for the German automaker, but it's not just the car itself that's green. BMW conducted a "well-to-wheel" energy analysis in the manufacture of the vehicle, making the car as socially responsible as possible from the time raw materials are gathered. BMW obtains both cobalt and lithium themselves, then gives the material to their suppliers as to guarantee they are ethically sourced.

  • Samsung Warns of Chip Shortage Impact

    Mar.16 -- Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious” imbalance in the semiconductor industry and said it may have to delay the introduction of one of its key smartphones. Bloomberg’s Peter Elstrom reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Global Markets: Asian stocks retreat as investors await Fed

    Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected. An index of regional equities excluding Japan pulled back 0.5%, led by declines in South Korea's Kospi. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3%.

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children

    Infants as young as six months are taking part in the Covid-19 jab study.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • UK police officer to go on trial in October over woman's murder

    A serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3, with her body later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England. Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, appeared by videolink from prison at the British capital's Old Bailey central criminal court on Tuesday.

  • We will not back down under sanctions, China warns EU

    China warned the European Union on Tuesday against planned EU sanctions for human rights violations, saying Beijing would not yield if Brussels interfered in its internal affairs. EU ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for sanctions in response to alleged human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority. Zhang rejected accusations of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in China's far west region of Xinjiang, saying "China haters" were spreading lies for political gain.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • World's top vaccine maker India criticised at home for exports as infections rise

    India's main opposition Congress party on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of coronavirus vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections. India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has gifted or sold https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm 59 million locally produced doses compared with 33 million doses given to its own people since its inoculation campaign began in mid-January. While some rich countries such as the United States are being accused of vaccine nationalism, India is being lauded globally for sending shots to 71 countries, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as some of Bharat Biotech's homegrown product.

  • Fact check: Mars Perseverance rover landing happened, Ingenuity helicopter can fly on Mars

    A recent meme posted to Facebook claims the Mars Perseverance mission did not happen because of the planet's atmospheric conditions. This is false.

  • Rafael Nadal withdraws from Miami Open with back injury

    The Miami Open lost another big name Tuesday, as Rafael Nadal withdrew due to a back injury.

  • A person named 'Ricky' signed for a federal lawsuit against Trump that was delivered to his home - but his team has no idea who that is

    An "unknown individual" named "Ricky" signed for a lawsuit against Trump filed in February over the Capitol siege, the Daily Beast first reported.

  • Uber's UK drivers will be guaranteed minimum wage

    In a major victory for labor unions, Uber's more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be guaranteed the minimum wage.The ride-hailing company's agreement to grant workers rights comes after it lost a groundbreaking Supreme Court case led by two former Uber drivers.It kicked off in 2016, when an employment tribunal ruled that Uber's drivers were entitled leave such as paid holidays.Uber then appealed the case all the way to Britain's top court, which ruled against it in February.On Tuesday, Uber said UK drivers would soon receive those added benefits and receive no less than the minimum wage, which stands at around $12 an hour for those aged 25 years and older.But they're still entitled to fewer rights than those classified as employees, who are also guaranteed sick pay and parental leave.Drivers will also not receive minimum wage during the time they spend waiting for a passenger.That can take up as much as a third of the time Uber drivers spend behind the wheel with the app on, according to several U.S. studies.UK and U.S. labor activists have called on Uber to pay drivers from the moment they log onto the app and become available.But Uber says it can't control what drivers do during that time and whether they're actually working.